Hamantashen For Ukraine, Explained

Anyone who has celebrated Purim most likely has encountered a hamantashen or two. According to The Nosher, this triangular cookie comes filled with a variety of fillings, like fruit, chocolate, or Nutella. The exterior can have either a crumbly texture or a softer feel if the baker decides to use dairy in its preparation.

The Jewish pastry possibly symbolizes the three-cornered hat worn by the legendary villain Haman, or potentially the ears of Haman, and it references the practice of "cutting off a criminal's ears before his execution." Either way, the cookie embodies the Jewish holiday of Purim, a holiday that honors the triumph of good over evil.

Another group has tapped into this cookie's long heritage and symbolic status in the baking world as part of the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to Eater, Laurel Kratochvila decided to use this pastry to do some good. The baker, who currently operates her own bakery in Berlin, took inspiration from the stories behind Purim and decided to help Ukraine.

Kratochvila saw the conflict as modern version of the Haman story. "I suppose the parallel that I draw is that of the modern-day evil — here being Putin and what he's doing to the Ukrainian people," Kratochvila said. "But also the possibility of good triumphing. It's pretty universal."