How Breweries Across The US Will Support Ukraine

The U.S. has taken some very prominent steps to curb the Russian alcohol market in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. According to BBC, Biden declared a ban on imports of Russian vodka in an attempt to affect the Russian economy. Bloomberg reports that the country's caviar industry took a hit, as America went even further by announcing a trade moratorium on Russian seafood imports. While most of the efforts revolve around the Russian economy, some key businesses have taken up the challenge to promote Ukrainian alcohol abroad.

According to The Drinks Business, Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine immediately felt the effects of war and quickly switched from brewing beer to making Molotov cocktails sporting custom labels of a naked Vladimir Putin, emblazoned with the phrase "Putin Huylo." Additionally, the brewery's staff switched gears and helped the defense effort by moving the Molotov cocktails to strategic positions, "welding spikes for the road," assisting in mine-clearing efforts, and more. As such, the brewery has suspended its beer-making operations and has called on brewers from all over the world to pick up where they left off and create beer in support of Ukraine.