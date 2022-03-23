Twitter Is Excited For The Official Princess Bride Cookbook

In this day and age of readily-available online recipes, there has to be a darn good reason to shell out $20-30 for an actual hardcover cookbook. One popular idea for a would-be cookbook writer is to create recipes inspired by a particular popular movie or TV show.

Some themed cookbooks in recent years have been aimed at fans of the TV shows "Friends" and "Schitt's Creek," as well as Jane Austen readers. Movie cookbooks are also a thing, including one inspired by horror films and another for the "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Another movie cookbook is set for release soon — well, maybe not that soon, unless you consider Christmas to be right around the corner — but "The Princess Bride: The Official Cookbook" is already available for preorder on Amazon well ahead of its December 6 release date. While this may be the official "Princess Bride" cookbook, it's not the only one. There's also an unofficial one set to release in September via Amazon, as well as a few more specialized ones (low-sodium recipes, 30-minute recipes, etc.) already in print (via Amazon).

Still, anything designated "official" often generates some buzz, and this cookbook is no exception. It's already got some social media users all a-Twitter.