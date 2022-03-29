Starbucks' Bridgerton Season 2 Drink Pairings Are So Accurate

If you're sitting down to watch a movie or binge a season of a TV show, it's essential to have snacks to munch on so you don't need to get up during the best scenes. Everyone's got their favorites — for chef Bricia Lopez, the best TV snack is salsa de molcajete. And sometimes it's fun to do thematic pairings. If you're getting caught up with season 2 of "Bridgerton," for instance, you might want to brew up some Bridgerton-inspired teas.

If you're a coffee fan, however, Starbucks has come up with a few suggestions for your "Bridgerton" watch party. On Instagram, the brand posted a slideshow matching select "Bridgerton" characters' personalities to some of the coffee company's most popular drinks. For example, Anthony Bridgerton would drink their Cold Brew, because, like the drink, he's "Bold and smooth, he sees no need for any extra frills in his quest for a viscountess."

Starbucks' iconic Pink Drink goes along with Edwina Sharma's character, and fans of iced chai lattes might relate to Penelope Featherington. Prefer to stick with tea? Starbucks pairs Earl Grey with Lady Danbury and says, "one couldn't possibly imagine a social season with her." Indeed!