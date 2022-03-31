Why A 1200-Year-Old British Pub Is Officially Reopening

You might have a favorite bar in the city or a local neighborhood watering hole where you like to grab a beer, but it probably hasn't been around for over a thousand years. On the other hand, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, a pub in St. Albans, England, has been around for 1,200 years. It claims to be the oldest bar in England, according to NPR. Despite its long history, the storied establishment wasn't immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and announced that the pub was saying goodbye earlier this year.

But now the pub is reopening. Food and Wine explained that the former pub manager, head chef, and another investor is taking over Ye Olde Fighting Cocks' lease and the bar will be opening again on April 4. This only means that the pub will continue its long history, but management will be putting some new changes in place, like specials and a kids' menu. People reported that the pub has also been repainted and there have been other restorations, so if you visited Ye Olde Fighting Cocks before, you can expect some fresh twists.