Ina Garten Is The First Guest On The New Julia Child Podcast

The first episode of HBO Max's much-anticipated biographical series "Julia" just dropped, and it's already earning high praise (via Variety) for its portrayal of the real-life Julia Child, the "flesh-and-bones" woman behind the iconic chef, television personality, and feminist figure.

If each episode of "Julia" leaves you wanting more (new episodes drop every Thursday), the show also has a companion podcast, "Dishing On Julia," hosted by Kerry Diamond, founder of "Cherry Bombe," a magazine/website and podcast that focuses on women and food. Each week, the podcast, according to HBO Max's YouTube page, will include a recap of the latest episode of the series and will feature interviews with various cast members and creators behind the show as well as special guests.

The first episode featured discussions with "Julia" producers Daniel Goldfarb and Kimberly Carver, as well as the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten. Why kick off the podcast series by interviewing Garten? According to host Diamond, the immensely successful Garten is, like Child, a self-taught cook and, of course, is also a famous cooking show host — a forum Child helped to create. Moreover, Garten says she taught herself how to cook by working her way through Child's magnum opus, "Mastering The Art Of French Cooking." Garten once even told the "Today Show" that, "I would have to say that Julia Child's my biggest culinary inspiration because she really taught me how to cook through her cookbooks ... I learned how to make hollandaise sauce the right way, and then she showed me how to make it the quick way without losing any of the quality."