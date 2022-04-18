Pizza Hut CMO Lindsay Morgan Explains The Struggle Bus And Hacks The Menu - Exclusive Interview

I love the idea of the Struggle Bus. Talk a little about the inspiration for the struggle bus, and how this concept went from idea to reality.

The term is, "I'm riding the struggle bus," or, "On the struggle bus today," or, "Sorry, I can't get my Zoom, Teams, Google Hangouts to work. I'm on the struggle bus." It's really part of Gen Z vernacular, and I guess Gen X as well. People use that as a common term, and we thought, "What a really interesting thing that no one's really co-opted."

Being on the struggle bus can mean lots of different things. Whether it's your team has lost at Final Four and you're woeful and you need to lick your wounds and have some pizza and veg out, or you're a college student cramming for finals and you really need to make that one grade to turn your term, you could be on the struggle bus in that way. You could be in the dating landscape, which can be really tricky, and you could be on the struggle bus of the virtual dating scene. And Pizza Hut could really play a solution in any of those different pieces.

[Maybe] your team has lost and you've had a lot of cocktails, and you're really craving some comfort food, or you're a busy college student and you're looking for an affordable meal that could be delivered or carried out for your occasion. If you're dating, it's also a great "pizza and chill" choice with a friend or girlfriend, or whatever that term could be. We could provide a solution across a range of things. It really came from customer conversation and listening to how that has really picked up, especially in the last two years, [with] a lot of changing dynamics with virtual [life] and getting back into regular life too.

What are the different features of the actual Pizza Hut Struggle Bus?

We made this bus, an actual bus, to be this immersive and Instagrammable experience, where you can come by and take a nap in one of our bed pods. It's outfitted with Pizza Hut gravity blankets, which is an activation that we did last year, outfitting a weighted gravity blanket like our heavy pan pizza. We have those in our bus. There's some gaming, we had a Pop-A-Shot out there, and a really cool, fun visual that you could put out on your social threads, or veg out. There's free pizza there as well. We've been estimating that we'll probably give out around 5,000 slices between [NCAA] Final Four and our college stop.