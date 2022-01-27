Pizza Hut Just Dropped A Spicy Version Of This Fan-Favorite Pizza
With over 16,000 outlets in more than 100 countries, Pizza Hut is a brand that's easily recognizable in several parts of the world. Per the company's website, the brand got off the ground in the late 1950s when two brothers took a leap of faith and started an eatery of their own in Wichita, Kansas. The company claims that its popularity grew because Pizza Hut delivered both in terms of food quality and service.
As a brand, Pizza Hut has tried to embrace innovation by introducing its fans to different options through the years, including the Pan Pizza, the Stuffed Crust Pizza, the Supreme Pizza, and more (per QSR Magazine). Pizza Hut even started offering plant-based options in 2020 in collaboration with Beyond Meat, introducing two new pizza options: the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and the Great Beyond Pizza.
With fans of meat alternatives taken care of, the company aims to satiate its heat-loving customers with some spicy new options.
There are three new options
According to PR Newswire, Pizza Hut has announced the release of the Spicy Lover's Pizza, a new edition to the brand's long line of "Lover's" items, which includes classics like the Meat Lover's Pizza, the Pepperoni Lover's Pizza, and the Veggie Lover's Pizza. The Spicy Lover's Pizza has "a new spicy marinara sauce that provides a touch of heat and sweetness, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes made from a custom blend of herbs and crushed red peppers."
Customers can choose from three different options at the restaurant, including the Spicy Double Pepperoni Pizza (above), Spicy Hawaiian Chicken, and Spicy Veggie Pizza. Pizza Hut's chief brand officer, Georgeanne Erickson, claimed the new items are a response to "consumer tastes ... getting more adventurous," adding, "No other national pizza QSR [quick-service restaurant] is offering spicy pizza in the space."
The items are currently up for grabs at several Pizza Hut outlets across the country for a limited time. Fans were pretty excited about the launch after Pizza Hut released a teaser on Instagram. In fact, one commenter humorously summed up their feelings by writing, "If the roof of your mouth isn't on fire are you really eating pizza?"