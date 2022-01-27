Pizza Hut Just Dropped A Spicy Version Of This Fan-Favorite Pizza

With over 16,000 outlets in more than 100 countries, Pizza Hut is a brand that's easily recognizable in several parts of the world. Per the company's website, the brand got off the ground in the late 1950s when two brothers took a leap of faith and started an eatery of their own in Wichita, Kansas. The company claims that its popularity grew because Pizza Hut delivered both in terms of food quality and service.

As a brand, Pizza Hut has tried to embrace innovation by introducing its fans to different options through the years, including the Pan Pizza, the Stuffed Crust Pizza, the Supreme Pizza, and more (per QSR Magazine). Pizza Hut even started offering plant-based options in 2020 in collaboration with Beyond Meat, introducing two new pizza options: the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and the Great Beyond Pizza.

With fans of meat alternatives taken care of, the company aims to satiate its heat-loving customers with some spicy new options.