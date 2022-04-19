DJ Khaled's Wings Now Come In A Plant-Based Version, Too

Trying to cut down on your meat consumption or thinking about switching to a vegetarian or vegan diet? If you've been grocery shopping recently, you might have noticed that there are a lot more Beyond Meat products in the aisles. Plus, fast food chains have been coming out with plant-based versions of meals. It seems that the range of plant-based possibilities has grown a little bit more, courtesy of a celebrity better known for musical collaborations with artists like Future, Rick Ross, and Nicki Minaj.

DJ Khaled has a brand called Another Wing, which operates as a ghost kitchen and sells products through delivery services. Up to this point, the wings – as well as the tenders on the menu – have come from actual birds. Another Wing also joined the chicken sandwich wars. But anyone who might have thought the brand would keep playing the same meat-based tune would be mistaken. As reported in a press release (via QSR magazine), Another Wing has joined forces with LikeMeat to launch LikeWings, a plant-based alternative to DJ Khaled's chicken wings.