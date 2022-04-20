The Foods Alex Guarnaschelli Craved When She Was Pregnant

TikTok responded the most to Guarnaschelli's watermelon craving, and it appears that plenty of commenters also craved watermelon during their pregnancies. One was lucky enough to have freshly grown watermelon and didn't even need to venture to the store. In the comments section of the TikTok, this person wrote, "I ate soooo much watermelon when I was pregnant! My husbands grandpa had them in his garden and I would waddle out and pick 1 or 2 each week."

Other TikTok users enjoyed watermelon in various forms. One commenter wrote, "Yes to the watermelon!! If I was lucky I could find watermelon Italian ice!!" Someone else wrote about what their mother craved during pregnancy, recounting, "my mom craved watermelon with peanut butter." Sounds like one of those unconventional pregnancy cravings, like Beyoncé's vanilla ice cream and chili sauce.

At the end of the video, Guarnaschelli explains that she ate fried clams and tartar sauce, which her doctor said to avoid. While we recommend listening to your doctor, it looks like one TikTok user found this relatable, admitting, "I would have ignored that advice from the doctor, too." Such is the allure of fried seafood.