Rihanna's Latest Pregnancy Craving Is So Relatable

Musical artist and beauty mogul Rihanna delighted her fans earlier this year when she shared photos showing off her baby bump on the streets of NYC, accompanied by her partner, A$AP Rocky (via US Magazine). The "Umbrella" singer is constantly in the spotlight, but she was able to keep the pregnancy a secret for the first couple of months, even though those closest to her were suspicious. "It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," Rihanna told E! News. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating."

One of the cravings that gave the star away was that she was suddenly asking for desserts like cookies and donuts, which she openly despised before the pregnancy. This definitely raised suspicion, but Rihanna's personal chef, Debbie Solomon, may not have been as surprised since she described the singer as a "moody eater" in an interview with Bon Appétit. While Solomon normally created a weekly meal plan for previous clients, with Rihanna, the menu is based on whatever she is craving that day. The chef's job may get even more interesting now that Rihanna is pregnant and has a few highly specific cravings.