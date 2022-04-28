What Tiffany Derry Learned From Top Chef - Exclusive

Tiffany Derry thought she was being pranked when she got the call from "Top Chef." In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Derry revealed that at the time, she was working as an executive chef at a restaurant and was working the kitchen line when the maître d' rushed in to tell her she had a phone call. Everyone knew that Derry never took a call when she was in the middle of business, and she told the maître d' to tell whoever it was that she'd call them back. But the persistent maitre d' told her she really needed to take the call because it was "Top Chef."

Derry didn't believe him. "Mm-hmm, sure it is," she said. The matîre d' begged her, and finally, Derry left the kitchen and took the call at the front-of-house. "I answer, and I have an attitude because I really think it's a prank. I'm like, 'Hello?' They're like, 'This is Magical Elves, the producers of "Top Chef." We'd love to have you on.'"

Derry believed she didn't really need the show for her already-rising career, so she told the producer that she wasn't interested — that is, until they told her she could win $125,000. "Well, wow, where do I sign up?" she said. Derry appeared on Season 7 of "Top Chef," and her journey was a crazy emotional roller coaster ride. "[It] could go from really high to really low all within minutes, depending on how you did."