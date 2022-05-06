The Importance Of Food And Drink To The Kentucky Derby, According To Chef Kenneth Hardiman - Exclusive

One of the most storied and splendid springtime spectaculars is finally upon us. Put on your pastels, grab the biggest hat you can find, and make yourself a mint julep, because the Kentucky Derby is back! The annual horse race, which kicks off the renowned Triple Crown series, brings hundreds of thousands of spectators to Churchill Downs, all ready to place their bets and partake in the traditional fanfare the event promises. And that no doubt includes the sweeping and sumptuous spread of foods that will be available. From the historic classics, such as burgoo, benedictine, and Derby Pie, to more modern southern staples, like deviled eggs and pimento cheese biscuits, there is a seemingly endless supply of delectable dishes to devour on Derby day.

No one knows this better than this year's Kentucky Derby Chef, Kenneth Hardiman. He designed this year's official menu, which will feed upwards of 20,000 people when the Run for the Roses gets underway. "It means a lot," he told Mashed, adding that "it's a tremendous honor" to be part of such a long-standing and deeply beloved tradition. The Kentucky Derby dates back to 1875, and today it still draws people from far and wide who want to get a taste of the southern exhibition and all that it entails. Chef Hardiman says that's exactly what inspired his culinary vision for this year's Derby: "My inspiration was keeping things very simple — looking at history, and deep diving into the roots of what has made the Derby successful," he said.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Hardiman further dished on just how important the food and drinks are at the Kentucky Derby, explaining that their purpose is not just to keep everyone feeling full and festive, but to carry on the communal southern spirit that "America's greatest race" embodies.