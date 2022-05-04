Kentucky Derby Chef Kenneth Hardiman Names His Favorite Classic Foods - Exclusive

While there's no doubt that people come to the Kentucky Derby to watch the horse races (and perhaps win some money), there's also no question that they stay for the food and drinks. From burgoo to barbecue, bourbon to beer cheese, and Hot Browns to ham biscuits, the culinary tradition of the Kentucky Derby runs deep. Just ask Kenneth Hardiman, this year's lead chef, in charge of creating the official menu for Churchill Downs. Hardiman noted the food "goes hand-in-hand" with the Kentucky Derby experience.

The annual event known as "the most exciting two minutes in sports" is rooted in history, tradition, and mint juleps, of course. And, as Hardiman shared, at the end of the day, "it's entertainment." People travel far and wide, "coming from all across the world and United States, to get a sampling of what we can do and show off here in Kentucky," said the chef, adding that "guests are here to be seen, and having great drinks and food goes along with it." As he put it, "Every single year, there's a memory of something with the Kentucky Derby for those guests, and food is definitely attached and associated with that."

So what exactly does the Kentucky Derby's official chef like to munch on when the races begin? In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Chef Hardiman revealed his favorite classic Kentucky Derby treats, including savory snacks and decadent desserts.