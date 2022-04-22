Chef Kenneth Hardiman Reveals How Much Food It Takes To Feed Fans At The Kentucky Derby - Exclusive

The premier sports event of the spring is just around the corner. We're talking about the historic, high-stakes horse race that is the Kentucky Derby. The nearly 150-year-old event draws a crowd of more than 150,000 people a year, all ready to eat, drink, and be merry (and hopefully win some money, too). People come to the Kentucky Derby to see and be seen, with most dressed to the nines in seersucker suits, prominent pastels, and wide-brimmed hats. And when the race isn't on, the folks in the crowd pass the time with many mint juleps, and lots and lots of delicious southern food.

That's where Chef Kenneth Hardiman comes in. He's the culinary director and lead chef in charge of designing and executing this year's official menu. While not everyone at Churchill Downs will have access to this menu, it will be served to upwards of 20,000 people in the premium dining areas. It's a major feat to pull off, but Chef Hardiman, who previously worked as the executive chef for the Milwaukee Bucks, is up to the challenge.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Chef Hardiman dished on just how much food it takes to feed the massive, hungry crowds at the Kentucky Derby, and explained what exactly goes into a culinary event of this magnitude.