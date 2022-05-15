Selena Gomez Just Dropped Her Own Cookware Line

Selena Gomez is among the many who believe that a good home-cooked meal has the ability to help people "come together and connect with their heritage through home-cooked meals," according to People. And to do so, you need the right vessels to hold that precious meal in.

Gomez and Our Place founder Shiza Shahid bonded over their shared values when it comes to cooking and decided to collaborate on a line of cookware together. The product website explains the line is about "reconnecting with our roots through all ways we cook: as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyously." In addition, Our Place has agreed to donate 10% of proceeds from the line to the Rare Impact Fund, a fund that helps Gomez's charitable makeup line Rare Beauty to provide funds to "increase access to mental health services in educational settings," per the organization's site.

The collection features a wide selection including pots, pans, plates, cutlery, and more in one of two colors, Rosa or Azul, with bigger items like pots and pans pricing around $145-$165, and smaller sets like plates and glassware between $40-$50. It can also be ordered as a bundle if you want to buy several items in one fell swoop.