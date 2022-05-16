Martha Stewart Just Teamed Up With An Unexpected Snack Brand
Martha Stewart has plenty of tricks up her sleeve when it comes to cooking, whether it's a trick for the perfect one-pot pasta or her trusty green juice recipe she shared on TikTok. Although Stewart certainly knows how to whip up an incredible meal and has a secret method to ensure her guests love her food, she's a little more relatable than you might think, especially when it comes to her favorite snacks.
Snack and Bakery reports that Stewart has teamed up with Frito-Lay to create her own curated "ICONIC Box." This proprietary set includes all of Stewart's favorite snacks, and Frito-Lay is also releasing additional limited-time "variety packs" in collaboration with Mario Lopez and Mark Morrison, according to KTLA.
You can head to your local grocery to snag chips, but if you want to get the full Martha Stewart box with the extra goodies, you'll have to enter the company's sweepstakes. Stewart explained the rules in an Instagram post: Apparently, all you need to do is leave a comment with the hashtags #UnboxTheIcons and #Entry along with your favorite Frito-Lay snack by June 5 for a chance to win Stewart's favorite chips and more.
What's in Martha's Stewart's ICONIC Box?
Wondering what snacks are in Stewart's "ICONIC Box?" Snack and Bakery includes a list of what's included in the box Frito-Lay made with Stewart, and the chips in the package are "Ruffles Original Potato Chips, Lay's Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, and Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips."
But the box doesn't only include snacks. If you want some reading material while you munch on chips, Stewart's "ICONIC Box" also includes a copy of her cookbook, "American Food." Plus, there's a $150 gift card to use on "gourmet steak," as well as sea salt, a voucher for a cooking class for two people, and merch like an apron.
Based on the comments section of Stewart's Instagram post about the partnership, it looks like plenty of people have the same taste in snacks as Stewart, though a number of people voiced their support for chips like Fritos Scoops! and Lay's Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips. But what if you want dips for your chips? There are a few unexpected ingredients that Martha Stewart adds to her guacamole, and you can try this plating trick that makes serving chips and dips easy.