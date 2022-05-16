Martha Stewart Just Teamed Up With An Unexpected Snack Brand

Martha Stewart has plenty of tricks up her sleeve when it comes to cooking, whether it's a trick for the perfect one-pot pasta or her trusty green juice recipe she shared on TikTok. Although Stewart certainly knows how to whip up an incredible meal and has a secret method to ensure her guests love her food, she's a little more relatable than you might think, especially when it comes to her favorite snacks.

Snack and Bakery reports that Stewart has teamed up with Frito-Lay to create her own curated "ICONIC Box." This proprietary set includes all of Stewart's favorite snacks, and Frito-Lay is also releasing additional limited-time "variety packs" in collaboration with Mario Lopez and Mark Morrison, according to KTLA.

You can head to your local grocery to snag chips, but if you want to get the full Martha Stewart box with the extra goodies, you'll have to enter the company's sweepstakes. Stewart explained the rules in an Instagram post: Apparently, all you need to do is leave a comment with the hashtags #UnboxTheIcons and #Entry along with your favorite Frito-Lay snack by June 5 for a chance to win Stewart's favorite chips and more.