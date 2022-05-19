Dunkin' Is Celebrating Iced Coffee Day With An Unexpected Collab

With the weather getting warmer, it's time to switch your usual hot coffee order to iced coffee. For people who like making their coffee at home, there are secrets you should know to make the perfect iced coffee, like using coffee ice cubes to ensure your drink doesn't get watered down. But if you just want to keep things easier for yourself and prefer to pick up your iced coffee to go, then you can always head over to a chain like Dunkin'.

While Dunkin' is known for its coffee and donuts, sometimes, you'll find other merch that isn't edible. For example, earlier this year Dunkin' teamed up with e.l.f. to create a makeup collection, and their next partnership also doesn't have anything to do with food either.

In a press release obtained by Mashed, Dunkin' announced its collaboration with PUMA to bring fans two new pairs of sneakers. This collaboration comes in time for Dunkin' "Iced Coffee Day," and customers can buy these sneakers for a limited-time beginning on Wednesday, May 25.