How White Castle's Sliders Inspired Puma's New Sneakers

In 1921, the world welcomed White Castle and its "five-cent, small, square hamburgers so easy to eat they were dubbed sliders," per the chain's website. In addition to being the world's first fast food hamburger chain, says Business Insider, White Castle also pioneered the concept of carry-out, selling its famous sliders by the sackful. These miniature burgers, packed with beef fat and juices, are actually steam grilled rather than seared and flipped, as steaming the patties over a bed of onions helps seal in extra flavor and keep their shape intact.

Although you can always order the original, White Castle also offers countless other slider creations. Want to switch out the burger patty for fish, chicken, or the more breakfast-appropriate eggs and bacon? Go for it! Plus, you can flaunt your affinity for sliders with non-edible items, like all the White Castle-inspired mugs, planters, bobble heads, and even ugly holiday sweaters available online (via WDRB). For sneaker lovers, though, this newest product from Puma may take the cake (or bun).