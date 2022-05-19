Hunter March On Wellness And How He Powered Through Sugar Rush - Exclusive Interview

What is your experience like behind the scenes at "Nightly Pop"? What are we not seeing every day? What might you want your fans to know from what we're not getting?

Being on E! is an odd thing because so many people who want to be television hosts really dream of that "E! News" opportunity because it's a really big place for people to go to work that muscle and to get that work in. You see people like myself, Morgan, Nina, Justin, the regular E! talent and you think, "Wow, they're great at what they do." Or you hate us, whatever, but I'm talking to the ones that like us. Everybody there has worked so hard to perfect their craft.

When it comes to comedy and everything, it's a constant. I'm constantly writing. I'm constantly thinking about the jokes afterward and trying to figure out how they could have been better. The only reason I bring this up is, if you aspire to be a comedian or a television host, whatever, [don't] ever get dissuaded by someone being at a level that maybe you're not yet. Get excited to know that you could get there and surpass them, probably.

Someone reading this is probably going to end up being way funnier than me and replacing me on my show, at which point I will wait outside of the studio for them to get into their car and I will ram them, in my car, until they agree to quit the show and then I get my job back. I think it's: Work really hard and whoever you are looking at, if you want that life ... or even if you want to be funnier in your real life, or more better educated — Nina can talk about anything and it seems great, Morgan is a style queen. It's pretty impressive. All of it's pretty doable. I like talking as if we're on Mount Olympus, whatever. You get the point.

What was the funniest episode that you filmed in the recent past?

Well, with Morgan being gone for 99% of the episodes, it's always nice when she makes a surprise appearance. She did that recently on our 500th episode, made a surprise appearance, and it was always fantastic seeing her. She's coming back on June 1st or something, or June 2nd. I'm excited to have her back. I think our best episodes are ahead of us. You know what they say — it isn't until episode 600ish that you really start finding your groove.

You finally feel like you're in it.

No, we're close. We're at like 550 episodes. We got another 50 episodes of stumbling around in the dark and then, soon as we hit Episode 600, it's really going to click, finally.

