Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones Bring The Fiery Burn To Snack Time
There's more than one way to scorch a taste bud, and one of those ways is a hot chip. For some, Flamin' Hot Cheetos might immediately come to mind. But we've rounded up some of the spiciest chips you can find in America, and the list includes options like the Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper, Trader Joe's own version of ghost pepper chips, and the somewhat conflictingly named Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch.
Now, another brand is adding more fuel to the snack fire. You may remember that Pringles released a few spicy chip flavors like BBQ and Cheddar in 2020. But another hot option is coming your way. In a press release, Pringles announced that it's teaming up with First We Feasts' "Hot Ones" to create the line Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones. If you're asking yourself, "Is that the same 'Hot Ones' where celebrities eat wings with increasingly spicy hot sauces?" yes, that's the (hot) one.
What are the Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones flavors?
"Hot Ones" includes a variety of hot sauces, so it's no surprise that its collaboration with Pringles would as well. According to the press release, there are three flavors of Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones: The Classic Hot Sauce, Los Calientes Rojo, and Los Calientes Verde.
The Classic Hot Sauce flavor has an "extra peppery kick" and will hit the shelves at Circle K stores in July. The Los Calientes Rojo flavor has applewood smoked red jalapeños and habanero peppers as its base while the Los Calientes Verde sauce includes serrano chiles, habaneros, and tomatillos. These two flavors will be in stores beginning in June. Los Clientes Rojo chips will be sold at Walmart.
Notice anything missing from these three new Pringles flavors? On an Instagram post from @foodbeast, user @thekandykrab commented, "Okay looks awesome, but where's the last dab? It's time pringles gets some real heat." "Need the last dab in this collection," remarked another heat seeker. A third said more generally, "I need these to be hot hot hot." It turns out that the Last Dab was not forgotten. Customers can scan a QR code that will allow them to enter the Show Us Your Hotness Sweepstakes, and 400 winners will receive a can of Last Dab-ified Pringles.
In the meantime, there are still plenty of spicy snacks for heat lovers - everything from spicy dried fruit to chocolate with an extra kick from sriracha.