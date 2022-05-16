Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones Bring The Fiery Burn To Snack Time

"Hot Ones" includes a variety of hot sauces, so it's no surprise that its collaboration with Pringles would as well. According to the press release, there are three flavors of Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones: The Classic Hot Sauce, Los Calientes Rojo, and Los Calientes Verde.

The Classic Hot Sauce flavor has an "extra peppery kick" and will hit the shelves at Circle K stores in July. The Los Calientes Rojo flavor has applewood smoked red jalapeños and habanero peppers as its base while the Los Calientes Verde sauce includes serrano chiles, habaneros, and tomatillos. These two flavors will be in stores beginning in June. Los Clientes Rojo chips will be sold at Walmart.

Notice anything missing from these three new Pringles flavors? On an Instagram post from @foodbeast, user @thekandykrab commented, "Okay looks awesome, but where's the last dab? It's time pringles gets some real heat." "Need the last dab in this collection," remarked another heat seeker. A third said more generally, "I need these to be hot hot hot." It turns out that the Last Dab was not forgotten. Customers can scan a QR code that will allow them to enter the Show Us Your Hotness Sweepstakes, and 400 winners will receive a can of Last Dab-ified Pringles.

In the meantime, there are still plenty of spicy snacks for heat lovers - everything from spicy dried fruit to chocolate with an extra kick from sriracha.