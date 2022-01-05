Lay's New Chips Are Layered For The Perfect Bite Size

If you are one of the many people who prefer savory snacks over sweet ones, nothing beats curling up on the couch and ripping open a bag of potato chips. Salty, flavorful, and compulsively delicious, experiencing that first crunchy bite is a feeling that can't be beat. Let's face it, there's a reason you can't have just one (unless you're Jennifer Aniston, of course). From Cheetos to Doritos to Pringles to Fritos, the world is truly your oyster when it comes to these salty snacks. In fact, more often then not, entire grocery store aisles will be dedicated to just chips, chips, and more chips.

Though there are countless potato chip options out there, Lay's is undeniably the king of this realm. What other chip brand has a worldwide presence and over 200 different flavors? Whether you're craving a more traditional flavor like Salt & Vinegar, or you're in the mood to experiment with an out-the-box variety like Cappuccino or Biscuits & Gravy, Lay's truly has it all (via Spoon University). Now, there's even more Lay's to choose from. According to Stockhouse, the brand recently debuted a new line of chips unlike anything you've seen (or tasted) before.