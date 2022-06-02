Baskin-Robbins' Newest Flavor Is Inspired By Summer Cookouts

After what has felt like an eternally long winter, summer is finally on the horizon. And with the warm weather and lighter clothes, we are also ready to treat ourselves to a bevy of summer foods. From the satisfaction of biting into a burger or hot dog at a barbeque to the cooling effects of fresh fruit and icy treats on a hot day, companies have been taking advantage of the excitement over summer staples for years.

Knowing that hard seltzer is a light and refreshing option for those outdoors in the summer sun, Sugarfina created a collab gummy featuring Truly hard seltzer flavors just last year. Similarly, Cheez-Its jumped on the rose' bandwagon with their Cheez-Its and wine box featuring House Wine rose' and a paired Cheez-It flavor in a handy to-go box.

On the food-flavor side, Pop-Tarts has a returning Red, White, and Blueberry flavor, not to mention all the s'mores flavored food items that pop about every time summer is within a whiff's distance. And this year, everyone's favorite summer treat (arguably), ice cream, is getting the Baskin Robbins new flavor treatment with its own infusion of additional summer flavors.