Pop-Tarts Just Brought Back A Colorful Classic For Summer

We love summer and all of the seasonal products some of our favorite brands and fast food joints are serving up. From Aldi's new margarita popsicles to Sonic's new summer slush flavor that offers a sweet and sour sip to the return of Blue Bell's summer flavor, Southern Blackberry Cobbler, and all the foods that have yet to be announced, warmer weather and fewer scheduled events give us more time to enjoy these delicious offerings.

But, perhaps, nothing says carefree summer more than our love for the iconic red, white, and blue palette, and Pop-Tarts is bringing back one of its classic pastries to help us feel that patriotic love with our morning breakfast. Pop-Tarts pastries have been a kid go-to since the 1960s, according to Huff Post; however, when they were first introduced to the world, there were only four flavors and no icing on top. Those first flavors were apple currant jelly, strawberry, blueberry, and brown sugar-cinnamon, but over the years, Pop-Tarts products have changed and there are more than 30 different Pop-Tarts varieties, including this seasonal pastry that may have you thinking fireworks and fun.