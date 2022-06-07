TikTok Is Hilariously Debating Taco Bell's Supposed Cheese Rule

Even though Taco Bell's menu never stays entirely the same, there are a few things you can probably always find, like some form of taco and cheese in most of the items. Sometimes, cheese even makes a special appearance, like when Taco Bell brought back its Nacho Fries for a limited time. Unless a regular customer prefers to order their food "Fresco style" and have the cheese (as well as mayo-based sauces and sour cream) swapped out for tomatoes, they might notice something else that doesn't seem to change: The shredded cheese used for the tacos is always placed on top of the lettuce, which sits on the pile of beef.

Redditors wondered about the cheese placement in 2014, 2017, and as recently as May of this year. The issue also recently came up on TikTok when apparent Taco Bell employee @caleb_lennon made a video saying that instead of putting cheese on top of lettuce, it should go on top of the meat so it melts. This video was a response to a comment asking why the cheese goes in the lettuce. Although @caleb_lennon didn't have an answer to that question, commenters had some theories.