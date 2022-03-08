Taco Bell Just Brought Back This Cheesy Snack For A Limited Time

After a long buildup, Taco Bell has finally brought back its cheesy, limited-time menu item: nacho fries. As their name suggests, Taco Bell nacho fries are french fries with Mexican-inspired seasoning and a dipping sauce of melty cheese, according to a press release by the chain. First unveiled in 2018, they've reappeared for a short time every year since. In 2022, the nacho fries will be sold for $1.49 — or $5.49 when purchased inside a combo meal including a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, crunchy taco, and medium drink.

The general public will be able to purchase nacho fries beginning March 10. However, Taco Bell rewards members can snag early nacho fries on March 9 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A second bonus for rewards members will run from March 24 through March 26, when members will be able to get free nacho fries with any $1-or-above purchase. For non-members, a similar offer will run from March 27 through April 13, when customers placing a $15 order on Grubhub will get nacho fries for no extra charge.