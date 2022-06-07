Twitter Users Are Divided Over Which Chain Restaurant Is The Worst

There wasn't a clear least-favorite chain restaurant in the responses to @DVontelJ's tweet. Some of the people who thought Wingstop was the worst said that "every single time I got their wings they swimming in grease," and "Wing stop is just flavored Tyson chicken." But user @TierZoo insisted the "food is great," though they had complaints about the napkins and "dried out puddles of Dr Pepper." The other chicken chain, Cane's, didn't come out unscathed either. One detractor said, "The chicken strips taste like water" while fans of the brand wanted people to "shut this Cane's Slander down."

One Twitter user had particularly strong feelings about Olive Garden: @VinnyJays said, "I will never stop with the Olive Garden slander. ... Sorry if your child like palate can't give up the unlimited breadsticks." This user argued that better Italian food could be found at a locally owned restaurant. But anyone who remembers the positive Olive Garden review that went viral and even grabbed Anthony Bourdain's attention knows that some people do have good experiences at the chain.

People didn't have too many complaints about IHOP, but one claimed that the eggs weren't cooked all that well. While Twitter might remain split on this question, at least "the worst chain" can probably rest assured that someone out there thinks it's great.