Almost 43% Agree This Restaurant Has The Worst Free Bread

Imagine: It's Saturday night and you're heading out to dinner. You're already starving, so you aren't happy to find out there's a 45-minute wait. Once you're finally seated at your table, you have to wait for everyone in your party to decide what to order — which can take a while if you have that one indecisive friend. And then, the worst part of all: You have to wait for your food to arrive after you've placed your order. That can take a long time, especially if the restaurant is busy. The only saving grace? Free bread. It's a treat offered at many popular chain restaurants, and people are very grateful for the pre-dinner snack. According to a recent Harris Poll, 60% of people prefer good bread to good dessert when eating out (via Bake Mag).

Whether it's Texas Roadhouse's fluffy rolls slathered with honey cinnamon butter or Olive Garden's bottomless breadsticks, plenty of restaurants are known for their free bread. But not all carbs are created equal. Mashed polled more than 600 people in the U.S. to find out which national chain they think serves up the worst free bread. There's one that nearly half of respondents say is at the bottom of their list as far as the survey is concerned.