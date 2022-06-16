TikToker Nick DiGiovanni Reveals His Go-To Popeye's Chicken Sandwich Hack - Exclusive

Fast food chains and chicken sandwiches — does that duo sound familiar? The chicken sandwich wars were all the rage in 2021, with brands like Panera, Chili's, and Airheads entering the chat. McDonald's even just came out with a new Italian menu in the U.K. that features a Crispy Chicken Italiano (aka a fancier chicken sandwich). Now that there are so many versions of the meal, there is bound to be a tasty hack or two.

During an exclusive interview with Mashed, TikToker Nick DiGiovanni, currently with 8.9 million followers and over 262 million likes, named the Popeyes chicken sandwich as his go-to fast food order. The food guru is known to post copycat fast food recipes online, such as McDonald's popular Oreo McFlurry and the iconic Texas Roadhouse butter.

DiGiovanni has a history of creating the impossible when it comes to food, as he just broke the Guinness World Record for the world's largest chicken nugget at 46 pounds. Based on this news, you can guarantee Nick has a solid chicken sandwich hack that you need to try.