Michael Silverstein Discusses MasterChef Table And His Return To The Show - Exclusive Interview

Talk a little bit about the dishes that you created for the MasterChef Table menu.

I'm so excited, because I feel like when we see someone on TV on a cooking show, there's no way to take that food home. This is the first time that, as somebody who's cooked on TV, that people can taste my food, and that's really exciting for me.

I created a menu that's really a taste of home for me, here in Texas. I brought a lot of the big, bold Texas flavors to everyone's table. We've got these really beautiful Texas-style fajitas covered in queso. It's next level delicious.

My triple-stack smash burger ... I'm calling it the Chef Michael burger. It's stacked up and layered with a zesty jalapeno ranch that's got a little bit of a kick, and some avocado. A little bit of healthy, a little bit of nutrition, and that creaminess adds so much to the burger. I also love the opportunity for people to try things their way. We could do the lettuce wrap or the bun on that burger.

To lighten it up, a big, crispy, delicious blue cheese wedge salad, which is one of my favorite things. It's unapologetically big and bold and overloaded with bacon and scallions and all this goodness. [It's] really a kickass menu with big flavors.

When you were approached to do this, did you know, right off the bat, what you wanted to make, or did it take some time for you to kind of figure out exactly how you were going to express yourself through this menu?

Especially as a cookbook author, I try to think all the time about, "What do people need, what do people want at home?" Whether they're cooking, whether they're ordering delivery, I try to get in the minds of everybody. What do we want?

It ultimately comes back to what I want. If I'm coming home from a long day at work, what do I want to eat? That's really as simple as the conversation was to myself. What would I order? What would I really want for dinner and bring to my table? That's the food I made, some of my personal favorite dishes: fajitas, a good burger, and a really delicious salad. That's a perfect meal for me. It was actually pretty easy for me to find a menu because I made the food that I love.