MasterChef Kelsey Murphy Gives Her Take On Ghost Kitchens - Exclusive

Virtual kitchens are seeing a huge boost in popularity in large part thanks to the pandemic. As restaurants had to shut their doors starting in 2020, takeout and delivery operations have helped many businesses stay up and running (via National Retail Federation). But, it seems that the quarantine-induced trend is anything but. Hospitality Technology estimates that ghost kitchens will be a $71 billion-plus industry by 2027.

For chef Kelsey Murphy, the change is inevitable. "It's kind of the way of the world," she told Mashed, adding that "the only way forward is to adjust with the times and to recognize that this is the way of the future." But change isn't always a bad thing. Murphy acknowledges that "a lot of restaurant owners don't love the ghost kitchen concept all the time, because it's taking people out of dining in their restaurants." But, if you ask her, she thinks the rise of ghost kitchens is great exposure as a chef. "It allows people to get our food to the masses without them having to leave their homes, so it's great."

Chef Murphy is already seeing the benefits in her own career. She recently opened a pop-up test kitchen in Fisher, Indiana. "Now I have this pop-up where I can feed people here locally. Then I have MasterChef Table where I can feed people nationally," she said. "There's nothing better than these test kitchens that are opening up all over the country, because it's allowing me, and chefs like me, an opportunity we would never get otherwise [with] the financial backing [needed] to try to open up a restaurant.

Click here to see if MasterChef Table is available to order near you on Grubhub. And follow along with the latest from "MasterChef" season 11 winner Kelsey Murphy on Instagram.