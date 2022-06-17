Why Protestors Superglued Their Hands To A Starbucks Counter

There's been so much talk about the efforts made by Starbucks employees to unionize that when we first heard the story of protestors supergluing their hands to a downtown Chicago Starbucks counter, our first guess was that it might be related to the fact that Starbucks recently won a huge victory in a labor trial involving three disgruntled (and now former) employee union advocates from Phoenix. As we watched the way this protest began to unfold, however, we realized immediately that this was no inside job. Fox32 Chicago reports that the two men, both in their 30s to 40s, had waited in line as your average Starbucks customer would, but when it was their respective turns, which they had somehow managed to ensure would occur simultaneously, instead of placing an order, each superglued a palm to the counter.

The supergluing happened so quickly, you might not have noticed anything was amiss until one of the men, dressed in jeans and a t-shirt, began a loud and impassioned plea, which, ultimately, had nothing to do with the human working conditions that Starbucks employees are seeking to improve via their organizational efforts. Rather, it had to do with the working conditions of dairy cows. So, what did that have to do with superglue? Or Starbucks, for that matter? Read on as we unpack the drama, which ended up lasting for more than 40 minutes, much to the apparent consternation of some.