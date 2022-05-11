Why Actor James Cromwell Used Superglue To Protest A Starbucks Policy

A protest at a Midtown, Manhattan, Starbucks turned into a sticky situation this week when "Babe" star James Cromwell made an extreme gesture against the coffee chain's up-charge for non-dairy milk, The Washington Post reported.

Cromwell, an actor and honorary director of PETA, was joined by other members of the animal rights organization at the Midtown store. They said they were there to represent the 13,000 customers who have requested that Starbucks eliminate the extra charge for plant-based milk alternatives, which can tack on an extra 80 cents to the chain's beverages. Cromwell said that the company profits off the suffering of animals and the environment and, along with PETA, indicated that "Starbucks doesn't give a frap" about the impact of dairy on the planet. PETA said in a statement, "It's awesome that Starbucks offers so many delicious vegan milk options — such as coconut, soy, oat, and almond milk — but customers shouldn't have to pay extra to have dairy-free milk in their drinks."