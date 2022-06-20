Why Costco Shoppers Aren't Thrilled With Its Plant-Based Burrito Bowls

The Tattooed Chef Plant Based Burrito Bowls are touted as being healthier and better for you, with 15 grams of meatless protein per bowl and a hearty helping of veggies. Despite that, however, shoppers in the comments section on @costcobuys' Instagram post aren't buying the marketing hype.

Many are concerned about how processed the meals are, complaining about the number of ingredients, along with the sodium and fat content (there are 520 milligrams of sodium and 14 grams of fat). "Gotta be kidding," one person wrote. "You see the ingredients list?! Have to be 20 lines there. Of stuff. And I am sure a lot of salt. No way."

It's not just the ingredients — it's also the taste. Many people who have tried the bowls weren't fans. "Bland yet spicy and felt like you needed two of them to feel full," one shopper commented. "Terrible product. Would not buy again." Others agreed that there wasn't enough flavor and some said the texture was too mushy once heated up.