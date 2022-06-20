Why Costco Shoppers Aren't Thrilled With Its Plant-Based Burrito Bowls
While Costco carries plenty of staples — like Kirkland wine, juicy rotisserie chicken, and bulk produce galore — the massive retailer is also famous for its limited-edition product releases. There are a bunch of Costco fan accounts on Instagram with thousands of followers just waiting to be notified of the latest foods to hit shelves. One such account, @costcobuys, recently shared one of the newest Costco finds: Tattooed Chef Plant Based Burrito Bowls.
The frozen meal is both gluten-free and vegan, and contains a blend of cilantro rice and cauliflower rice tossed with plant-based ground beef, black beans, roasted corn, and jalapeño crema. Think of it like a meatless Chipotle burrito bowl, in a sense. According to the Instagram post, you can get six bowls for $13.99 at Costco right now, which sounds like a great deal. However, some shoppers aren't impressed with the new offering from Costco. Here's why a lot of people on social media are hesitant to try the Tattooed Chef burrito bowls.
People don't like the ingredients list
The Tattooed Chef Plant Based Burrito Bowls are touted as being healthier and better for you, with 15 grams of meatless protein per bowl and a hearty helping of veggies. Despite that, however, shoppers in the comments section on @costcobuys' Instagram post aren't buying the marketing hype.
Many are concerned about how processed the meals are, complaining about the number of ingredients, along with the sodium and fat content (there are 520 milligrams of sodium and 14 grams of fat). "Gotta be kidding," one person wrote. "You see the ingredients list?! Have to be 20 lines there. Of stuff. And I am sure a lot of salt. No way."
It's not just the ingredients — it's also the taste. Many people who have tried the bowls weren't fans. "Bland yet spicy and felt like you needed two of them to feel full," one shopper commented. "Terrible product. Would not buy again." Others agreed that there wasn't enough flavor and some said the texture was too mushy once heated up.