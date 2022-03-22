Costco Shoppers Are Relating To This Hilarious Rotisserie Chicken

Sometimes we must stand in awe. At least, that's how one person in the Costco subreddit felt when they learned that someone appeared to have beaten the company at its own loss leader game.

"I watched a man push a cart out of Costco with only a rotisserie chicken and his receipt," the original poster described. "I aspire to have that level of self control." The rotisserie chicken is famous among the Costco membership because it only costs $4.99 for a whole cooked chicken. As The Kitchn explains, this is part of the company's loss leader strategy. What that means is Costco is willing to lose money by underpricing their chicken because by the time you pick up the chicken and reach the cash register, you should have miraculously noticed other things you need. So, you end up spending much more than just $4.99 and they make their lost money back.

However, the strategy does not work if you don't buy anything else. "I've been known to go in, order the hot dog and drink, and leave," one commenter boasted. "It can be done. Just don't look up." The OP responded, asking "But did you push a cart all the way across the store to the very end of the store? I would have to close my eyes and hope people move out of my way to accomplish that self control."