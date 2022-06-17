Costco Shoppers Are So Excited About Its New Cheesecake Flavor

When you're on the hunt for a delicious dessert to serve at your next event, you can never go wrong with perusing the Costco bakery. The warehouse giant offers an impressive selection of fresh baked goods that are big enough to feed a crowd and satisfy nearly every kind of sweet tooth. Are you a sucker for all-things cocoa? The All-American chocolate mini cakes should hit the spot. Looking for something more traditional? The brand's classic New York cheesecake is a certifiable crowd-pleaser.

And if you're looking to get the best of both worlds, we have great news for you. Per a post shared by the popular Instagram account @costcobuys, the store now offers a massive chocolate-flavored cheesecake that looks like it was designed to deliver a combination of tangy, rich, and sweet. "Chocolate cheesecake is new at Costco and I'm ALL about it," they wrote in a caption over a video showing off the new dessert in store. "This dangerously delectable dessert is made with a chocolate cookie crust, chocolate cheesecake, and chocolate mousse...you can never have too much chocolate!"

It seems the user's followers would agree with that last statement because, in less than 24 hours, their post has racked up just under 5,000 likes, with several users tagging friends and family in the comment section to alert them of their plans (and demands) to get their hands on the new cheesecake flavor.