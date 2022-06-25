How Juicy Marbles Is Bringing The Sizzle To The Plant-Based Market

Whether it's milk, meat, or cheese, nowadays there's probably a version of these foods out there that doesn't come from animals. For example, one of Silk's plant-based milks is set out to convert die-hard dairy lovers, and customers can buy meatless Impossible burgers from multiple fast food chains.

For the most part, it looks like plant-based food products are here to stay. While alt-milks and yogurts are lined up in the dairy aisle and the grocery store meat section now sells items like soy chorizo and Impossible ground meat, higher-end meat cuts seem to be missing. The company Juicy Marbles is hoping to change that.

On its website, Juicy Marbles currently sells a filet mignon, and has plans to also offer a tenderloin, which the startup's website says is "coming soon-ish." Last year, TechCrunch reported that the Slovenian company received "a $4.5 million seed raise" to get its filet mignon out on the market. In the future, the Juicy Marbles team explained to TechCrunch they want to make filet mignon more affordable in addition to making other cuts of plant-based meat that aren't as pricey.