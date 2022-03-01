Plant-Based Fans Will Want To Know About These New Chicken Cutlets

It's no secret that plant-based meat replacements are having a serious moment. From meatless burgers that "bleed" like real beef to plant-based seafood, there is now a vegan alternative for just about every variety of animal protein out there. Now, a newcomer to the meat-free market is hoping to win over alternative protein fans with a healthier twist on vegan chicken.

In a press release, the plant-based protein brand OZO announced the debut of a new lineup of non-breaded meatless chicken alternatives that aim to offer a more healthy faux chicken compared to many of the fried plant-based chicken products currently on the market. "These first-of-their-kind chicken alternatives have the look, taste, and feel true chicken lovers want while being a plant-based option that is packed with flavor, protein, and fiber," the brand said. According to OZO, their vegan chicken products also contain less fat, more fiber, and more protein than traditional chicken.

"What makes our OZO plant-based chicken unlike anything else on the market is the multi-sensorial experience comparable to that of their meat-based counterparts," said Darcey Macken, CEO of Planterra Foods. OZO's "chicken" products are the latest addition to the rapidly growing alternative chicken market, which includes major fast-food chains and plant-based chicken pioneers.