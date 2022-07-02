Jack In The Box's Newest Shake Is Worthy Of A Special Merit Badge
If you're looking to sip on a milkshake to cool off this summer, you've got plenty of options to choose from, even if you don't consume dairy. We recently tried Smashburger's new plant-based shakes and thought they were delicious, and you can't go wrong with any of the best milkshakes in the United States. But if you're stuck with choosing between desserts like cookies and a milkshake, why not combine them?
Although Ben & Jerry's didn't say they modeled their Chewy Gooey Cookie flavor after a Girl Scout cookie, we think that this ice cream is a cookie lover's dream, especially for fans of Samoas. Even without ice cream, we'll take all the Girl Scout cookie-related bites we can find. We've found out which cookie brands make Girl Scout cookie copycats, and we have our own recipe for Do-Si-Dos that you can try making at home.
But with summer approaching, we'll stick with a frozen treat. Thankfully, Jack in the Box has incorporated the newest Girl Scout cookie into a chilly delight.
Sub out the cherry on top for a Girl Scout cookie
Jack in the Box first introduced its mint Oreo shake as a way to combine cookie and ice cream. Now, the fast food restaurant has released a milkshake inspired by the newest Girl Scout cookie, Adventurefuls. According to a company press release, the Girl Scout Adventurefuls Caramel Brownie Shake is now available for a limited-time across the country. The milkshake has a vanilla base, pieces of brownies, and caramel syrup. The best part? It's also topped with an entire Adventureful cookie. The regular shake will cost you around $5.50, with a large costing $7 (via Chew Boom).
The Adventureful is the latest cookie to be released by Girl Scouts of the USA. The cookie itself is a "brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt." After its debut, the cookie ended up seeing more demand than supply, leading to a shortage of Adventurefuls. Let's hope that the same scenario doesn't play out this summer, and there are plenty of chances for us to cool off with this appetizing milkshake.