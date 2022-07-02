Jack In The Box's Newest Shake Is Worthy Of A Special Merit Badge

If you're looking to sip on a milkshake to cool off this summer, you've got plenty of options to choose from, even if you don't consume dairy. We recently tried Smashburger's new plant-based shakes and thought they were delicious, and you can't go wrong with any of the best milkshakes in the United States. But if you're stuck with choosing between desserts like cookies and a milkshake, why not combine them?

Although Ben & Jerry's didn't say they modeled their Chewy Gooey Cookie flavor after a Girl Scout cookie, we think that this ice cream is a cookie lover's dream, especially for fans of Samoas. Even without ice cream, we'll take all the Girl Scout cookie-related bites we can find. We've found out which cookie brands make Girl Scout cookie copycats, and we have our own recipe for Do-Si-Dos that you can try making at home.

But with summer approaching, we'll stick with a frozen treat. Thankfully, Jack in the Box has incorporated the newest Girl Scout cookie into a chilly delight.