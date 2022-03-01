Fans Of Jack In The Box's Mint Oreo Shake Will Love This News

If you live in the western half of the U.S., you are likely familiar with Jack in the Box. Although its clown mascot may be a little unsettling, this fast-food chain has a lot to offer. Whether you're craving tacos, churros, burgers, chicken nuggets, cheesecake, fries, or a sandwich, Jack in the Box's menu has you covered.

Similar to fast-food giant McDonald's — whose menu is nowhere near as diverse — Jack in the Box also offers some amazing milkshakes. In addition to the standard vanilla and chocolate milkshakes, Jack in the Box serves up strawberry milkshakes and Oreo cookie milkshakes.

Of course, no milkshake menu would be complete without seasonal flavors. Jack in the Box brings back its pumpkin pie and eggnog milkshakes each fall (via Restaurant News). The chain periodically also brings back remixes of its Oreo shake in peppermint and mint flavors. Those who love the mint Oreo shake will be ecstatic to know it's returning to the menu.