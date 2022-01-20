There's Already A Shortage Of The New Girl Scout Adventurefuls Cookie

With a new year comes a new set of food shortages. Of these, the most devastating in 2022 may be that of Adventurefuls, the newest cookie sold by the Girl Scouts. According to NPR, the shortage is due to an unexpected demand for the treats and not enough supply. On the demand side, so many people ordered the new cookie — pairing caramel créme and sea salt — that orders had to be capped at 7% of what was hoped for and troops are being encouraged to halt in-person sales. On the supply side, NPR reports there was a labor shortage at Little Brownie Bakers, one of the two cookie production plants used by the Girl Scouts of America, and production shifted to the other warehouse — though it seems they may not be able to keep up with the demand.

Theories have been put forth on the Girl Scouts Subreddit, including issues of wages. "Are the companies making our cookies not paying their factory workers living wages?" one person asked. The Girl Scouts, they continued, should hold a higher moral standard of business than the average American company. It should be stated, though, that worries over working conditions are pure speculation at this point. The issue could also be due to workers getting sick because of COVID and the raging Omicron variant.