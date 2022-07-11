Aldi's New Trail Mixes Are A Summery Delight
Without a doubt, part of Aldi's allure is its ever-changing variety of products. While some grocery stores have more consistent offerings, Aldi is always introducing seasonal items. Whether it's Aldi's Valentine's Day gnomes, winter sampler cheesecake, or flower-shaped ice cream cones, the grocery store has something for every holiday and season.
Now that summer is officially upon us, Aldi has brought back several fan favorites to get us through those sweaty hikes, long road trips, and even lazy days by the pool. Let's face it, no matter your summer activity of choice, we could all use a sweet treat to keep us energized.
Social media account Aldi Favorite Finds remains on top of these latest product drops and best deals. With more than 281,000 Instagram followers, this account helpfully shares when our favorite products return. And this time, fans are drooling over a collection of trail mixes, cookies, and other fun snacks.
Get your summer snack on with these Aldi finds
Aldi Favorite Finds recently posted about the grocery store's summer snacks lineup. This year, the treats include a s'mores trail mix, a Neapolitan trail mix, s'mores cookies, s'mores crème cookies, lemon shortbread cookies, a seasonal funnel cake kit, pork and chicken smoked snack sticks, and dinosaur ready-to-bake cookies.
As you might expect, Aldi fans showered the post with likes and comments. Although some commenters wrote that their Aldi was sold out of these items, many shoppers were able to try the products and leave reviews.
Several people commented that they were "obsessed" with the s'mores trail mix, in particular. Another commenter noted that the trail mixes are similar to those made by Target's new grocery brand Favorite Day. One person said that the lemon shortbread cookies taste just like those sold by the Girl Scouts. Others sang the praises of the s'mores cookies, and who can blame them? S'mores are the dessert of the summer, and everyone -– even Aldi -– knows it.