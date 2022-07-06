Aldi's Flower-Shaped Ice Cream Cones Could Become A Summer Favorite

During the hottest months of the year, there is only one place in town that's more popular than the pool: the ice cream shop. Creamy, sweet, and refreshing, this scrumptious snack doubles as the perfect way to help beat the heat during the scorching summer months. And with ever-more creative flavors to sample, from macaroni and cheese to jalapeño-avocado, this classic frozen treat never goes out of style.

While grabbing some ice cream on a warm summer night is a time-honored tradition for many families, it's also nice to snack from the comfort of your own home. And nowadays, grocery store chains are selling more than just your basic pint of ice cream. From popular alcoholic popsicles to Trader Joe's horchata-inspired ice cream, shoppers can find anything and everything in the freezer section. Now Aldi, the major grocery chain that's massively popular with budget-savvy shoppers, has released a new summer treat that's also pretty enough to photograph. Aldi's new flower-shaped ice cream cones could be the next hit ice cream innovation (via Aisle of Shame). From decadent French apple cakes to perfectly crafted Palmier cookies, some desserts are almost too pretty to eat. One dessert that's getting points in the aesthetic department? Aldi's Rose Cones.