Aldi's Valentine's Day Gnomes Are Turning Heads

While many fan-favorite Aldi items are available all year long, others come and go. Around holidays, especially, shoppers are excited to snag the chain's seasonal offerings, from food and drinks to home goods. With Valentine's Day fast approaching, lots of new items — as well as some familiar ones — are hitting the store's shelves. Aldi fans may already know that the chain's heart-shaped lava cakes and boxes of chocolate truffle hearts are back, but the Valentine's rollouts don't stop there.

This year, Aldi has more to offer leading up to February 14 than just food: You can also buy fresh flowers, perfume, and candles, per its website. One of the most-hyped items on this list, it turns out, is Aldi's range of decorative Valentine's Day gnomes. Conversation about the product on Instagram is suggesting that this year, customers might be forgoing the typical Valentine's Day teddy bear gift in favor of these bearded fellows.