Crumbl Cookies' New Weekly Lineup Is A Mystery In Itself

Imagine grabbing a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but having no idea what type of jelly was inside. That's the sort of thinking we can only imagine led to Crumbl's latest idea. The cookie company recently announced "BIG NEWS" for loyal customers, especially those who happen to also be loyal peanut butter fans.

Along with its regular new cookie flavor lineup for the week, Crumbl recently posted on Instagram about a new promo featuring 10 peanut butter cookie offerings with varying unknown additional flavors. But those additional flavors aren't the only mystery here — customers may not even know exactly which peanut butter cookie they might be able to get until they arrive at their local store. Crumbl has not announced what is in each flavor, but did note that available options vary by location and those who have downloaded the Crumbl app can cheat by checking which option their chosen store offers. But who would do that and spoil the surprise?

Fans seem to be very into the surprise element, with one commenting on the Instagram post "I'M SO EXCITED TO SEE WHAT PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE MY STORE HAS!!" and another stating "PB LOVERS ITS OUR WEEK TO SHINE."