Wendy's Just Perfectly Roasted McDonald's Breakfast

If you've ever scrolled through Wendy's Twitter account, you know that the company holds no punches. On its Twitter feed, Wendy's called out a hilarious truth about drive-thrus and has come after other brands — remember when Wendy's roasted Oreo over some milk? Today's target was McDonald's, and this time the restaurant chain jokingly attacked its fast food competitor on all two fronts: Twitter and Facebook.

On Twitter, Wendy's posted a photo of what appears to be an egg product with a Spongebob face on it with the caption, "If your egg wants to go jellyfishing, you picked the wrong breakfast." On Facebook, Wendy's is a little more explicit about its target. In a Facebook post, the chain wrote, "We only served HAND CRACKED EGGS for breakfast because unlike a certain clown we were raised that the RIGHT WAY isn't always the EASY WAY."

Ultimately, Wendy's is poking some fun at McDonald's with the clown reference while claiming that its eggs are more delicious. Do you think Wendy's has the best fast food egg sandwich breakfasts?