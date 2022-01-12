Wendy's Just Roasted Oreo On Twitter

While most people know Wendy's for its creamy Frostys and larger-than-life Baconator burgers, the fast food chain's most famous non-edible venture has been a foray into the world of internet roasts. The Wendy's Twitter account frequently turns internet users' heads: It has trolled McDonald's on Twitter with a zinger about its often-broken ice cream machines, for one. And let's not forget about the chain's ice-cold 2021 National Roast Day tweets.

Wendys' mastering of the internet has changed the game for restaurant chains, influencing how companies have started to interact humorously with their customers online, according to Vulture. The brand has set a new standard and shown that it's OK to be playful on social media — and poke fun at competitors, of course. It's no surprise, then, that National Roast Day was actually a Wendy's creation. For this year's edition of the holiday, it's serving up a particularly funny jab at the popular cookie brand, Oreo.