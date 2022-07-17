The Heartbreaking Change In Ivana Trump That A Restaurateur Noticed Before Her Death
The public's memory of the late Ivana Trump is understandably tied to ex-husband and ex-president Donald Trump and her reputation as a businesswoman. Ivana ran the Trump Castle Casino in Atlantic City in the 1980s (via the New York Post) and served as a vice president for the Trump Organization. The New York Times explains how after her divorce from Donald, Ivana had successful business ventures like beauty products and clothing lines.
But she left an impression on many in the food service industry as well. For example, Page Six details how she would frequent a New York street food cart. That food habit actually caused a scandal for Ivana in 2018. Additionally, there was Ivana's appearance in an Arby's commercial and the Pizza Hut commercial with Donald Trump that she hated but nonetheless co-starred in.
Not long before her death, she dined at an upscale location. It was during that instance that the owner of the establishment noticed not all was well.
The heartbreaking account of a restauranteur
As People reports, Ivana Trump's New York City home wasn't far from the Italian restaurant Primola. She became a familiar face at the establishment. But when she stopped by in the weeks before her death, the restaurant's owner, Giuliano Zuliani, thought "she didn't seem to be in good shape." In fact, "she could barely walk," he said. This was echoed by fellow restaurateur Zach Erdem, who owns 75 Main in the Hamptons. Erdem told The New York Post that Trump "couldn't walk" and had told him "pain in her leg" made it difficult to even leave her home.
While Trump did make it to Primola and even managed to order some of her favorite menu items – veal scallopine and pasta with tomato sauce – Zuliani said that "she didn't eat her food" and instead "took it home." He said she didn't show the boldness he had grown accustomed to, adding, "It was so sad to see her like that." But that didn't mean Trump believed she was at the end of her days. In fact, her best friend Nikki Haskell told Page Six that Trump actually had plans to leave for a trip abroad but died the day before her planned departure. Despite her apparent difficulties, she was "still very nice and polite to everyone," recalled Zuliani. Perhaps he and others in the restaurant industry will remember Ivana Trump fondly.