The Heartbreaking Change In Ivana Trump That A Restaurateur Noticed Before Her Death

As People reports, Ivana Trump's New York City home wasn't far from the Italian restaurant Primola. She became a familiar face at the establishment. But when she stopped by in the weeks before her death, the restaurant's owner, Giuliano Zuliani, thought "she didn't seem to be in good shape." In fact, "she could barely walk," he said. This was echoed by fellow restaurateur Zach Erdem, who owns 75 Main in the Hamptons. Erdem told The New York Post that Trump "couldn't walk" and had told him "pain in her leg" made it difficult to even leave her home.

While Trump did make it to Primola and even managed to order some of her favorite menu items – veal scallopine and pasta with tomato sauce – Zuliani said that "she didn't eat her food" and instead "took it home." He said she didn't show the boldness he had grown accustomed to, adding, "It was so sad to see her like that." But that didn't mean Trump believed she was at the end of her days. In fact, her best friend Nikki Haskell told Page Six that Trump actually had plans to leave for a trip abroad but died the day before her planned departure. Despite her apparent difficulties, she was "still very nice and polite to everyone," recalled Zuliani. Perhaps he and others in the restaurant industry will remember Ivana Trump fondly.