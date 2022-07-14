Ivana Trump's Favorite Food Once Caused A Major Scandal

With the sudden death of Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump's first wife of 15 years, it's time to honor all the unique elements she brought into this world. Alongside her unrelenting dedication to her family, Ivana had an entrepreneurial side that showed through her ventures in jewelry and clothing (per Rolling Stone). Then, in the mid-2000s, the buzz began around Ivana and her connection to food.

While we all love Italian cuisine, Ivana took it one step further and backed an Italian food-based dieting program out of Italy by creator Gianluca Mech in 2018 (via The New York Times). The "Italiano Diet," selling various pasta dishes and lavish desserts, won Ivana over in her mission to fix the obesity problem in the United States. But while Ivana was busy pushing the expensive diet on Americans, at a steep price tag of $749 for the Luxury starter kit (per National Post), she was also indulging in New York City's version of fast food: the glorified food cart.