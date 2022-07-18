The Big Complaint Some Trader Joe's Shoppers Have About Its Gyro Slices

Trader Joe's has a particularly enthusiastic fan base, with dozens of Instagram accounts dedicated solely to posting about new products at the grocery chain. Its items release to much acclaim: This year alone, shoppers have vied to get their hands on new and returning items, like heart-shaped pasta leading up to Valentine's Day and even what some Trader Joe's customers consider joy in a can: smoked mussels. The love for the California-based grocery company is so apparent, in fact, that some customers drive far and wide to shop at Trader Joe's, traveling for more than an hour each way to get their hands on some of the whimsical products.

It's not often that you hear complaints about Trader Joe's or its offerings. If there ever is any criticism, it tends to have more to do with pricing inconsistencies than quality, as was the case when TJ's fans had a problem with its new croissants. However, every chain has its weak links, and not all items can be winners. Such is the case with one of Trader Joes' meat items, gyro slices.